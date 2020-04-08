THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service is continuing to adapt and respond to the challenges presented to the frontline police officers with the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Police say that while “calls for service have initially declined since the early onset of the crisis, it is difficult to predict a future trend as the community adapts to further restrictions on gatherings, business closures and activities.”

Police have stepped up patrols in business areas, where almost all of the deemed non-essential and therefore closed businesses are located.

TBPS report there was 4,089 calls for service in March. This total was down approximately 15% from the same period in 2019. Calls involving Domestic Violence have remained steady this year with no appreciable difference month to month.

Police note there were 207 motor vehicle collisions reported in March 2020 compared with 335 in the previous year which reflects that fact there has been a dramatic decrease in vehicle traffic in the city.

As previously reported, steps have been taken to reduce our members’ contact and potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus. We are encouraging the public to use online reporting for minor crimes though our website at www.thunderbaypolice.ca

“Public and officer safety remain the top priorities of the Thunder Bay Police Service,” said Deputy Chief Ryan Hughes. “As we approach the Easter long weekend, it is important that citizens obey the orders issued by the province regarding gatherings and maintaining physical distancing. We all need to work together to fight this pandemic.”

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has launched a phone line for the reporting of violations of COVID-19 orders.

Reporting of violations should be made through the Thunder Bay District Health Unit however, after hours reporting of violations can be made through the Thunder Bay Police Service by calling 684-1200.