THUNDER BAY – First responders working on the frontlines face risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just like grocery store staff and other essential services, changes in how the workforce operates are in order.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is no exception.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent social distancing policies, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue would like to communicate to the public the adjustments in which we will be operating.

First and foremost emergency response has not changed. All of our Fire Stations are staffed and able to respond to any emergencies that the community might face. Our Fire Fighters will be instituting enhanced personal protective equipment protocols and procedures such as:

Maintaining six feet of distance for initial assessment, when possible.

Wearing additional personal protective equipment such as gowns and face shields on calls with suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

Fire Stations are currently closed to the public and our Fire Prevention and Inspection Services will have altered procedures.

Fire Inspections for business licenses have been temporarily put on hold.

Fire Prevention Officers will be following up with customers via email or phone when possible to limit in-person contact.

Fire protection certificates and reports are being accepted electronically and reviewed remotely.

Fire Prevention Officers are still responding to fire life safety concerns identified by public complaints or by discovery through fire crews.

Thunder Bay is currently under a fire ban but outdoor burning permits can still be applied for and renewed online. Valid permits will be re-instated once the fire ban has been lifted.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminds citizens to self-isolate if possible and only leave your home when absolutely necessary.