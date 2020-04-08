THUNDER BAY – Locally finding yeast or baking powder in the stores has been a challenge. (Skaffs in Current River has baking powder at last report). It appears many people are taking to their kitchens and rediscovering the joy of baking.

Our friends at Foodland Ontario share this delicious recipe for

The combination of Ontario greenhouse strawberries and strawberry jam give these squares an extra kick of fruity flavour. The squares freeze well for up to 1 month.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Baking Time: 45 minutes

Cooling Time: 30 minutes

Makes 16

1/2 cup (125 mL) butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup (125 mL) packed brown sugar

1-1/2 cups (375mL) large flake oats

1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and baking soda

1/2 cup (125 mL) sliced almonds

2 cups (500 mL) chopped Ontario Greenhouse Strawberries

1/4 cup (50 mL) strawberry jam

1 tsp (5 mL) cornstarch

Line 9-inch (23 cm) square baking pan with parchment paper.

In large bowl, using electric mixer, beat butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add oats, flour, salt and baking soda; mix well with wooden spoon. In small bowl, set aside 1-1/2 cups (375 mL). Stir almonds into remaining oat mixture. Press into prepared pan. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 10 minutes or until lightly browned.

In medium bowl, combine strawberries, jam and cornstarch. Spread mixture evenly over crust. Top with remaining oat mixture pressing lightly.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on wire rack for 30 minutes before cutting into bars. Refrigerate any leftover squares.

Nutritional Information:

1 Square

PROTEIN: 3 grams

FAT: 8 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 23 grams

CALORIES: 172

FIBRE: 2 grams

SODIUM: 150 mg