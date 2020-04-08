THUNDER BAY – Grammar, punctuation and spelling are important. Especially today. NetNewsLedger received reports earlier today of a death in the city of a man, apparently due to COVID-19.
Following due diligence, we contacted the Thunder Bay District Health Unit. A spokesperson for the Health Unit says, “I can confirm that at this time we do not have any deaths related to COVID-19.”
In the obituary, which read a man died, “Due to COVID-19,” should have read, “Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date”.
Perhaps it should have read, ‘Due to restrictions as a result of COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date”.
Again, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms there have been no reported deaths in the district due to COVID-19.
Earlier today the TBDHU reported there are now 21 cases reported.
