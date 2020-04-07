With COVID-19 closing down casinos in Canada, many people are taking the time to go online and look at what casinos they can plan to visit after the pandemic ends. We have put together a list of some of the best casinos across Canada to help you with that planning.

Up in the “Great White North,” there are many amazing land casinos all located in major provinces like Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec.

If you want to head out and have some fun on slot machines, these Canadian land casinos are all you need. Aside from thousands of slot machines, they also offer gaming tables, roulette, poker rooms, and all other kinds of gambling action.

Many of these casinos are perfect as a holiday destination, with hotels, restaurants, live entertainment venues, and much more. Here is a list of some of the best and biggest casinos in Canada:

Casino De Montreal

We start our journey is the cultured and cosmopolitan region of Quebec, home to the biggest casino in Canada. Called the Casino de Montreal, this behemoth is located along the banks of the St Lawrence River. The casino is on a scenic spot on the famous island of Notre Dame, opposite the Old Port of Montreal.

Beautiful inside and out, this slots casino makes you feel special

This casino first opened its doors to customers in 1993. The last time it closed its doors was before 1997. Since then it has been open continuously for the last 22 years! According to the latest estimates, this place attracts 18,000 unique visitors each day.

You can get an idea about the size and scale of this place from that number alone. In addition, if you are looking for a quality slots destination, Casino de Montreal is one of the best in the world. It is home to nearly 3000 slot machines.

If you want other games, the casino offers over 100 tables hosting everything from poker, roulette, blackjack, keno, and more. Since this is Quebec, you will find both English and French-speaking dealers here.

Though it doesn’t have an attached hotel, the casino is well connected with the rest of Montreal with regular shuttle buses and cabs. With four gourmet restaurants and bars, it is a fine dining destination worthy of a visit just for the food alone. For live entertainment, this huge casino offers everything from music shows, to burlesque, cabaret, and even martial arts.

Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort

What do you get when the Government of Ontario pumps in over $1 billion worth of investment into a scenic location on a cliff, overlooking the Horseshoe Falls? The Niagara Fallsview Casino of course! Along with the Montreal Casino, this one ranks right up there as one of the biggest Canadian casinos.

Just its location makes this a perfect slots casino

Open since 2004, the casino is home to 3000+ slot machines featuring the latest games, which makes it an automatic choice if you prefer spinning some reels. If you want to take a break and try some classic cards or roulette, the casino also hosts over 100 live tables.

One area where it scores big over the Montreal Casino is when it comes to accommodation – the casino complex includes a huge and luxurious hotel, with 370 rooms. You also get a fitness room and spa to keep your mind and body alert and healthy!

Another great attraction for slots lovers here is the frequent tournaments hosted by the casino. You can win up to 60 grand easily at these tourneys. The huge complex also includes over 20 different restaurants, dozens of shops, a convention center, and the famous Avalon Theatre – they hold Broadway musical shows in here!

Caesars Windsor Hotel & Casino

Carrying the famous Caesars name, this Las Vegas-style casino calls Ontario its home. It is located along the south shore of the Detroit River, with the US just a short ride across. The original building was erected in 1998, but the casino underwent a massive expansion and was relaunched a decade later in 2008.

They are constantly upgrading the facilities here, which makes it difficult to keep track of new things. But if you are into slots, you will want to keep this in mind in 2019 – the casino’s halls are home to over 2200 slot machines. The main attraction here is the Titan 360 – a humongous 10 feet tall slot machine – the largest in the world!

Poker, blackjack, pai gow, baccarat, and more are available every night at the 88 tables hosted by the casino’s expert dealers. If you want the thrill of live sports betting, make a beeline for the Legend Sports Bar. Along with the NHL, this Canadian sports bar also takes bets on NHL, NCAA, NBA, and MLB matches.

Culinary attractions include restaurants like Nero’s Steakhouse, Market Buffet, Artist Cafe, and many more. You can try out an amazing 50 different cuisines at this casino resort! The Coliseum is the arena that hosts all the Vegas-style shows and concerts at the Windsor. Along with 758 luxury rooms, this casino has everything you would want for a slots-based holiday!

Other Notable Slots Destinations

Besides these big three casinos, Canada is also home to a bunch of smaller casinos. Casino Rama is another great option in Ontario with over 2500 slot machines. With 1100 slot machines, the River Cree Resort is a top slots destination in Alberta. In British Columbia, we have the River Rock Casino, also boasting of close to 1000+ slots.

If you want something more luxurious and classy, the St Eugene Golf Resort Casino in British Columbia is worth a visit. Though it only has around 240 slot machines here, you do get amazing scenery and a great golf course.

But if you are located far away from these places, which is quite possible in such a vast country like Canada, what do you do? One easy option if you want a quick fix of some slots action is to go online. You can find many virtual casinos with bonus cash and spins that are free online in Canada.

Many of these can even be played on your mobile phone, adding a whole new dimension to your gambling experience. Now you no longer have to fly out to far-flung resorts for your favourite slots. You can get them all in one place, right at home, or even during your daily commute!