THUNDER BAY – NEWS – An armed robbery suspect was nabbed by Thunder Bay Police within five minutes of robbing the Dollarama Store in Centennial Square.

Officers were dispatched to the Dollarama in Centennial Square just after 7:15 pm. on Monday, April 6, 2020, following reports of a robbery that had just occurred.

When police arrived they learned a lone male had entered the Dollarama brandishing a knife. The suspect made demands for money before feeling the store.

Just after 7:20 pm officers located a suspect matching the description of the accused. An investigation confirmed the male police located was connected to the robbery.

He was arrested without further incident.

A 15-year-old male, from Thunder Bay, now faces charges of Robbery and Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order.

The Youth is expected to appear in bail court today.

The identity of the accused is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Thunder Bay Police pride themselves on having a very high case clearance rate. If there were a Police Rodeo for solving a case, this one might just win the gold medal.