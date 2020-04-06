THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service officers are continuing their investigation of the circumstances surrounding a fatal weekend motor-vehicle collision.

Police were originally dispatched to the area of Arthur Street East and Syndicate Avenue South shortly after 6 pm on Saturday, April 4, 2020, following reports of a serious collision.

When police arrived on the scene they located a blue car inside the Victoriaville Parkade.

Police investigators learned that the blue car was witnessed travelling northbound on Syndicate Avenue when it collided with a parked truck in the South Syndicate Avenue CP rail yard.

Moments later the same vehicle collided with another vehicle at the Arthur Street intersection.

An investigation revealed the same car was involved in several south-side collisions all just prior to the vehicle coming to rest in the parkade.

The car had sustained significant damage and the male driver, later identified as a 62-year-old Thunder Bay man, was deceased.

Despite these multiple collisions, no other injuries were reported as a result of these collisions.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.