THUNDER BAY – For the most part, across the City of Thunder Bay, people are following the guidelines for social distancing. Out on the bike trails, walking trails and even in the stores, there is real evidence of the traditional Thunder Bay City Spirit. People are keeping their distance, and being very police.

However that isn’t everyone. There are reports of people gathering in large numbers, partying like there isn’t COVID-19 impacting our region.

Today the Thunder Bay District Health Unit stepped in to put enforcement teeth into action for those people who are putting others needlessly at risk.

“Everyone has the responsibility to follow all of the orders that have been issued by governments, and to take every precaution possible to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” says Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health. “When we receive a complaint through this new process, we will work with our community partners to enforce the restrictions that have been put in place.”

Residents who have concerns about businesses and individuals who are not following COVID-19 related orders now have a way to report those concerns. The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), in consultation with Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS), City of Thunder Bay, and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has developed a plan to address issues of non-compliance with Ontario’s Emergency Orders related to COVID-19. Together we have established a process to act on concerns that are identified by residents of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit Region.

Residents of Thunder Bay and all-district communities are instructed to phone (807) 625- 5900 or toll-free 1 (888) 294-6630 to report any instances of non-compliance with

Ontario’s Emergency Order related to COVID-19. This phone line will be monitored between 8:30 am and 7:00 pm, Monday to Friday, and between 9 am and 5 pm Saturday and Sunday.

This process is now in place to provide a single point of contact to ease the demand on other community and emergency phone lines.

Residents are instructed to use this phone number for the following concerns:

non-essential businesses that are not closed;

activities taking place at closed outdoor structures including playgrounds, multi-use courts and skate parks;

residents that are gathering in large groups; and

individuals who are not following Federal quarantine

Residents should only call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency in relation to life or property.