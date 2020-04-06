THUNDER BAY – Sad but responsible news from Camp Quality.

To Our Dearest Camp Quality Community,

Today, we have some disappointing news to share with you. We have made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel Camp Quality Canada’s on-site summer camp programs for 2020, in response to COVID-19. As a medical camp that serves children affected by cancer and blood disorders, the safety of our campers, families, volunteers and staff is our top priority.

Right now, it seems impossible to imagine a summer without camp, but what we know from experience is that camp is more than a physical camp-site. Camp is a feeling and state of mind. Camp is a community. And this camp community isn’t going anywhere this summer. We want to assure you that there is one thing that won’t change through all of this, Camp Quality’s commitment to our campers, families and volunteers. Just as we’ve done for 32 years, Camp Quality Canada will continue to bring uplifting camp programming to children and families affected by cancer and blood disorders, now, in a new way.

Over the coming months, our program teams will be bringing to you a new type of camp programming, virtually and through mail-out activities. We will be developing and providing resources, camp activities and much more to keep our community connected this summer. Look for continued updates about our CQ Camp-In program in the coming months about ways we can all stay connected as a community.

We can’t wait until we can all be reunited in person again. We want to thank you for your understanding and are sending virtual hugs to you all during this difficult time.