THUNDER BAY – One of the key components to a healthy life is keeping fit. The COVID-19 pandemic is, of course, making that far more challenging.

Out today for a bike ride, what is apparent is in Thunder Bay there are a lot of people out for walks, and out for bike rides.

Physical fitness is really important. Minister Aheer and Wiebe know the importance of being active while staying at home to slow the spread and do our part to flatten the curve. As Albertans adapt to the current situation, they may find themselves feeling uncertain and unsure of how to stay active in this new normal, or feel unmotivated.

“COVID-19 has created a very different sense of what’s normal. We must adapt to the situation for the good of all Albertans. Erica’s experiences as an Olympic athlete have given her the tools to overcome adversity and adapt to new and difficult situations. Her approach is accessible and positive in a time when we need that most. I hope all Albertans take up the challenge and join us in being active and healthy at home,” says Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women in Alberta.

As a coach, community leader and volunteer ADD athlete, Wiebe wants to emphasize the importance of keeping routines with children to help them develop and maintain physical literacy that can be adapted and practised while at home during the COVID-19 response. She wants Albertans to know there are tools available to support them. She stresses the importance of balance and encourages everyone to take care of their mental health, as well.

“Easing back on certainty-seeking behaviours such as checking the news constantly allows a bit of calmness and routine back in your day. There are many things we can’t control right now, but we can control our physical wellness, routines and thoughts. Take back control – maybe try something new or make a healthy meal every single day, or reach out to someone you haven’t heard from in a long time,” adds Erica Wiebe, Ambassador for Sport and Active Living.

To maintain an active lifestyle, Wiebe challenges the minister and all Albertans to try to get outside or get their heart rate up for at least 15-30 minutes every day or take time to do some bodyweight exercises, such as squats, burpees or pushups, for repetitions. Deep breathing or meditation can also a great way to manage stress.

Wiebe and Minister Aheer challenge Albertans to post their home wellness activities during COVID-19 using the hashtag #HealthyAtHomeAB.