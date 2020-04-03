Dryden – WEATHER – A freezing rain warning has been issued by Environment Canada. The Dakota low-pressure system tracking into Northwestern Ontario is the culprit.

This will impact the Trans-Canada Highway as well as other major roadways. Drive to stay alive, decide if that trip is really that critical today.

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Freezing rain expected this morning.

Rain is expected to change to freezing rain early this morning. The freezing rain will likely last for several hours before changing to snow near midday Friday.

Up to 5 mm of ice accretion or build-up is possible. Ice accretion is most likely on elevated surfaces however untreated highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may also become icy and slippery.