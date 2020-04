TORONTO – One of the key links in the supply chain are trucks bringing their freight to the nation’s stores. Many truckers have been saying for the past weeks their jobs have become harder because so many places where they can get meals and a break are closed, or difficult to access.

Today,

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation issued the following statement on supporting truck drivers during the COVID-19 outbreak: “In these extraordinary times, we have extraordinary heroes. Our truck drivers are these heroes. They are working long hours, day and night delivering food and equipment and other essential supplies for Ontario families.

“Our truck drivers deserve our respect, our support, our thanks and our best efforts to help them as they continue to make sure we can put food on our tables and pick up other necessary items.

“We have heard from those working within the trucking industry of the treatment that truck drivers have faced while traveling on our roads. In response, we are calling on all business owners to support truck drivers when they are stopping to rest, get gas or use washrooms.

“This will better keep our truck drivers safe and healthy and on the road.

“We expect businesses who rely on truck drivers to provide necessary facilities for these heroes. We need everyone to do their part to make sure drivers can keep doing their jobs safely.”

Tim Hortons is Answering that Call for Truckers

Since the pandemic began, Tim Hortons has been working around the clock with our restaurant owners and team members across the country on our shared mission to keep Canadians fuelled and fed, particularly those who are working on the frontlines during this crisis.

With the biggest footprint of restaurant locations in Canada, including many dotting our highways from coast to coast, we know we have a responsibility to provide a level of service that our valued truck drivers rely on.

As of Friday, more than 400 Tim Hortons restaurants along Canadian highways will be open to truck drivers to provide food and drink service at the counter. Clean washrooms – which are sanitized at least every 15 minutes – will be open.

Throughout the pandemic, more than 2,000 Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada remain open for take-out service and have operating washrooms for guests.

“Canada is relying on frontline essential workers to get us through the COVID-19 crisis and truck drivers play an integral role in keeping the country running. We salute them, we thank them for their tireless work,” said Tim Hortons Canada COO Mike Hancock. “We know there have been barriers for truck drivers in accessing clean washrooms and food and drinks to keep them going during their work. We made it a priority to address these issues and we continue to work on how we can better serve truck drivers and all guests.”

Tim Hortons is working with restaurant owners on rolling out a new curbside mobile ordering system that’s improving access at restaurants where take-out purchasing is no longer being offered but the drive-thru remains open. Hundreds of restaurants are already online with this service and restaurant owners are being encouraged to adopt it, particularly to help serve truck drivers whose vehicles cannot access drive-thru lanes.

“The health and safety of guests is our top priority and for that reason we cannot allow guests to walk the drive-thru. However, we believe this new service option will provide another way for us to serve the vital truck driving community in Canada, along with guests who might not have a vehicle and want to make purchases at Tim Hortons restaurants where only the drive-thru is open,” said Mike Hancock, Chief Operations Officer for Tim Hortons Canada.

Tim Hortons has also been encouraging restaurant owners across the country to offer more delivery options for guests through platforms such as SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats, and more locations are being added on a regular basis.