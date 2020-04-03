THUNDER BAY – The City of Thunder Bay is trimming transit service back on Monday.

Beginning Monday, April 6, Thunder Bay Transit will operate on an enhanced Sunday service schedule that will maintain early morning start times on all routes six days per week, Monday – Saturday. LIFT+ specialized service is not affected by these changes.

Routes and Schedules

Routes will be reduced to approximately 45-minute service frequency and will operate from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. with the following exceptions:

Route 4 will operate Monday – Friday 6:30 am – 6 pm and Saturday 7 am – 6 pm

Route 6 will operate Monday – Friday 7:30 am – 6:30 pm

Route 12 will operate Monday – Saturday 6:20 am – 7 pm

Route 16 will operate Monday – Saturday 6:20 am – 6 pm

There are no changes to Sunday/Holiday Schedules.

“The City’s decision to reduce transit hours and frequency is being done in an effort to be vigilant in the City’s response and planning related to declining ridership due to COVID-19,” said Brad Loroff, Manager – Transit Services. “Changes are also being implemented in order to create flexibility to re-allocate additional resources to some of Thunder Bay Transit’s busier routes.”

By-reservation Service to Essential Workplaces for Neebing Ward residents using Route 4

Route 4 evening service hours will be suspended. Beginning Monday, April 6, Thunder Bay Transit will deliver dedicated by-reservation evening transit service to help workers who normally rely on Route 4 to get to and from essential workplaces as identified in the list of essential workplaces by the Province of Ontario, such as healthcare and the supply of critical products.

The service will operate using LIFT+ specialized vans with pick-up times between 6:30 pm – 10:45 pm Monday – Saturday.

Riders will be required to request their travel arrangements at least one (1) day prior to their trip. Reservations will be accepted starting Sunday, April 5. Contact Thunder Bay Transit’s LIFT+ booking line between 10 am and 4 pm at 345-0777. The booking process will confirm that travel is to and/or from work at an essential employer and identify any accessibility requirements.

To allow for physical distancing, vans will carry a maximum of three customers at a time. Due to reduced seating capacity and fluctuating service demands, trips may be limited based on the availability of vans and may be subject to drop off/pick up time adjustments. Seat belts must be worn on all LIFT+ vans.

Essential Trips Only

All citizens are reminded that using transit for purposes other than travel to essential work places, medical appointments or grocery shopping is being discouraged. Riders are expected to travel directly to their essential destination drop-off. Do not use transit for non-essential travel .

These temporary reductions will remain in effect until further notice.