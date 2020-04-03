THUNDER BAY – Having a plan, and working the plan has paid off for North Star Air. The company has confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19 following training courses in early March. The employee had scheduled time off and during that developed flu-like symptoms.

Statement from North Star Air

Following the company COVID-19 Policy, the employee was not allowed to return to work and was tested by the Northwestern Health Unit. The individual tested positive.

North Star Air has confirmed that a member of its staff has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee, a ground staff member, was on training courses prior to returning home on March 10, 2020, for scheduled time off. During the employees two weeks off, he developed flu-like symptoms and has since fully recovered.

Prior to returning to work, the employee’s manager elected to keep the employee at home in self-isolation and requested a test for COVID-19 based on his flu-like symptoms as per North Star Air protocol. North Star Air was informed of the positive COVID-19 test results when the employee received them from the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) in the late afternoon on April 1, 2020.

At the recommendation of the NWHU, the employee will remain in isolation for an additional 14 days. Further, the NWHU has determined that other North Star Air employees in close contact with this individual during training courses March 6-9 were “not exposed to the case during the period of communicability, therefore have no risk.” NWHU declined to test these employees based on these circumstances and lack of symptoms. No other North Star Air employees were exposed to this employee during the time period in question.

We commend the employee and manager for following Company protocol and taking the necessary precautions in helping prevent further spread.

North Star Air has been and will continue to, put the safety and well-being of our customers, employees, and communities we serve at the forefront of everything we do.