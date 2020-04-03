THUNDER BAY – There is a growing list of supports from the government during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Government of Canada has enacted measures to provide Canadians who are out of work with benefits. If you have lost your income because of COVID-19, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit will give you $2,000 a month for up to four months. It doesn’t matter whether you worked full time, on contract, or were self-employed – you qualify and can apply starting the week of April 6th.

To speed the process up, it is recommended that you register online and choose to receive direct deposits.

Click Here to Access Canadian Government “My Account” for personal benefits.

Support for individuals

Support for individuals and families Increasing the Canada Child Benefit The Government of Canada is providing an extra $300 per child through the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) for 2019-20. This will mean approximately $550 more for the average family. This benefit will be delivered as part of the scheduled CCB payment in May.

Special Goods and Services Tax credit payment The Government of Canada are providing a one-time special payment starting April 9 through the Goods and Services Tax credit for low- and modest-income families. The average additional benefit will be close to $400 for single individuals and close to $600 for couples.

Extra time to file income tax returns The Government of Canada is deferring the filing due date for the 2019 tax returns of individuals. For individuals (other than trusts), the return filing due date will be deferred until June 1, 2020. We will also allow any new income tax balances due, or installments, to be deferred until after August 31, 2020, without incurring interest or penalties.

Mortgage support: Canadian banks have committed to work with their customers on a case-by-case basis to find solutions to help them manage hardships caused by COVID-19. Canadians who are impacted by COVID-19 and experiencing financial hardship, as a result, should contact their financial institution regarding flexibility for a mortgage deferral. This allows flexibility to be available − when needed − to those who need it the most.

Support for people facing unemployment The new Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB): The Canadian Government will provide a taxable benefit of $2,000 a month for up to 4 months to eligible workers who have lost their income due to COVID-19.

Apply for Employment Insurance: If you have lost your job through no fault of your own and qualify for Employment Insurance benefits, you can submit your request today.

Improved access to Employment Insurance sickness benefits

Support for people who need it most A new Indigenous Community Support Fund: The Government of Canada will provide $305 million for a new distinctions-based Indigenous Community Support Fund to address immediate needs in First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Nation communities.

Enhancing the Reaching Home initiative: The Government of Canada continue to support people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 outbreak by providing $157.5 million to the Reaching Home initiative. The funding could be used for a range of needs such as purchasing beds and physical barriers for social distancing and securing accommodation to reduce overcrowding in shelters.

