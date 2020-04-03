THUNDER BAY – There are now twelve cases in the Thunder Bay District of COVID-19.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit released the information on Friday, April 3, 2020.

These are new confirmed cases. Please note that the exposure category is close contact to a previously identified case.

As stated by Dr. DeMille, “In general, for returning travellers, travelling companions, people who are in the same household and other close contacts may be identified for follow-up.”

