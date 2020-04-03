Welcome to the second edition of our weekly COVID-19 Bulletin for First Nations and Indigenous peoples. Every week, Bimaadzwin will post information that contains basic information, the latest news, and what governments are doing to address the current pandemic. We believe any information is critical and needed.

We want to point out that Indigenous peoples have only been allocated $305 million by the federal government in order to address this pandemic. First Nations will only receive $215 million which is a small fraction of what is being allocated for mainstream Canadians. This amounts to less than one percent of the $82 billion that has been allocated for mainstream Canadians. Again, this is the reason why we want to get this information into our communities on a weekly basis.

The simplest message is: “Stay at home.” We are all in this together. Everyone must stay informed in order to stay safe. That is our central goal and commitment to this publication. Please click on the link below for this week’s presentation:

We look forward to your feedback, ideas, and shared information that we can help send across to First Nations across Turtle Island. We are working with various partners to ensure that the information that is being conveyed is the support of First Nations as they activate Pandemic Plans and work toward reconstituting First Nation communities once the transmission of COVID19 is no longer a threat to human health.

Implementing strategies, business continuity, and re-focusing efforts to meet the needs of our local First Nation communities is the focus of our efforts. We look forward to this publication evolving based on what you want to hear each week.

Please contact us at hpelky@bimaadzwin.ca / 1-705-987-2505. Working together, we can, and will make it through this and be stronger as Indigenous People, families, communities, and nations.

In Health, Healing and Nationhood,

Isadore Day, Wiindawtegowinini

CEO Bimaadzwin Inc