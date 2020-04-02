WINNIPEG – WEATHER – A slow-moving low-pressure system moving into Manitoba and the western regions of Northwestern Ontario have Environment Canada issuing weather warnings and alerts.

The weather service says to expect a long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm expected.

The trough will dump snow on Manitoba over the next couple of days. In the Red River Valley and Interlake regions freezing drizzle will transition to snow this morning, with up to 10 cm today followed by another 5 to 10 cm tonight and a few more on Friday.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

City of Winnipeg

Environment Canada says that “In southeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border, precipitation will fall mainly as rain today, but freezing rain is likely for several hours tonight before transitioning to snow. Snow will continue all day Friday with totals of 10 to 20 cm.





“Snow will push northward from Norway House to Thompson, Brochet, and Tadoule Lake today, lingering through Friday and into Saturday as it gradually shifts towards Island Lake, Gillam, Shamattawa and Churchill. Snowfall warnings may also be required for these latter communities at some point in the next day or two.”

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are likely east of the Red River Valley and through central and northern Manitoba. Amounts will taper down as you go west from the Red River with little in the way of new snow forecast for Brandon.