THUNDER BAY – Effective at midnight tonight, April 2, 2020, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue has issued a fire ban on all outdoor burning within the City of Thunder Bay. The ban on outdoor burning is consistent with the recent Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests Restricted Fire Zone declaration.

Residents are reminded that all outdoor burning permits are suspended when a fire ban is in effect. Any outdoor burning during a fire ban will result in prosecution and a substantial fine. We appreciate the community’s cooperation and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue will advise when the fire ban and suspension of permits is lifted.