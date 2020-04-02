THUNDER BAY – “As we see increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay area, it is very important that we all are taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the virus in the community,” said Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health. “This includes staying home and leaving only for essential trips, staying home when sick, frequent hand washing, maintaining a two-meter distance from other people and other measures. These are uncertain times. Working together as community partners and as community members, we can make a difference.”

Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting five additional cases, for a total of nine cases, of COVID-19 in the TBDHU region.

A public health investigation and follow-up begins immediately upon receipt of a positive result, including after regular operating hours. The investigation of the five new reports from yesterday is currently in progress. As part of the investigation, TBDHU staff gathers a wide range of information to assess the possibility of the spread of the virus to others and will follow up directly with individuals who may have been exposed. Information will be provided publically as indicated by the investigation.