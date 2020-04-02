THUNDER BAY – Over the past weeks as first NOVEL Coronavirus and now the COVID-19 pandemic situation has evolved, one of the procedures is following a plan.

When the SARS epidemic happened, globally, federally, provincially and municipally governments enacted Pandemic Plans – taking what we had learned and planning for future situations.

For the past week, NetNewsLedger has been trying to get a copy of this plan from local Municipal officials.

Thank you to a NetNewsLedger Newshawk for getting us this copy.

We have again reached out to see if this is the most up-to-date plan. If we get a more recent plan we will share it.