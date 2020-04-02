EDMONTON – The RCMP have a man in custody who is charged in the deaths of 39-year-old Jacob Samsom and 57-year-old Morris Cardinal. The RCMP have not released many details in the arrest, including at this point the suspect’s name.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit arrested an adult male who now faces two counts of second-degree murder in relation to the death of two males north of Glendon on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

The bodies of the two men were found on the road near a black pickup truck early Saturday morning near Township Road 622 and Range Road 84 north of Glendon with fatal gunshot wounds.

Sansom, who recently lost his job as a heavy-machinery mechanic due to coronavirus-related layoffs, was out hunting with Cardinal to help provide food for family members.

The RCMP has so far declined to provide information on the number or nature of gunshot wounds, citing a need to “preserve the integrity” of the investigation.