THUNDER BAY – Police have arrested Kareem ZEDAN, 22, of Pickering, Ont after he was unlawfully at large in Thunder Bay.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service located ZEDAN at an address in the intercity area just after 2 pm. on Thursday, April 2.

The accused was arrested without incident.

The Solicitor General has said that Zedan was released from the Thunder Bay District Jail by mistake last night.

ZEDAN is now being transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street where he will remain in custody until a future court appearance expected to take place on Friday, April 3.

New charges are pending.