SCHREIBER – NEWS – It is not just the RCMP who “always get their man”. The Ontario Provincial Police after a 14 year homicide investigation, have arrested and charged a Schreiber man with murder.

The investigation began on November 29, 2006, at 2:34 pm. when members of the Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were called to investigate the suspicious death of Jeanine St. JEAN at her Quebec Street residence in the Town of Schreiber.

As a result of a lengthy investigation, members of the North West Region OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, have arrested and charged Nicholas STASULA, 44-years-old, with Second Degree Murder contrary to section 235 (1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused has been remanded in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Friday, April 3, 2020.

“Members of the OPP are committed to resolving this and other outstanding violent crimes in NorthWest Region to ensure it remains a great place to live, work and visit. The safety of our communities relies upon our residents and the police working together and sharing information, to find a killer, regardless of the passage of time.” Detective Inspector Darryl Sigouin – OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.