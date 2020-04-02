THUNDER BAY / OTTAWA – Canada’s Minister of Health Patty Hajdu joined us by telephone on April 2, 2020,” to provide an update.

Minister Hajdu says we all have to stay the course with social distancing and staying at home.

Minister Hajdu says that at all levels of government need to start putting creative solutions in place during this crisis.

Asked about the decision on the City of Thunder Bay taking in evacuees from Kashechewan, the Minister says, “This is an opportunity for all of us in our different portfolios to look at new and more permanent solutions.”

Minister Hajdu says, “If there is a silver lining in this crisis is challenging our assumptions about what is and isn’t possible”.

NetNewsLedger has reached out to Mayor Mauro, Thunder Bay City Manager Norm Gale and Nishnawbe Aski Nation seeking their comment on the decision to not accept any flood evacuees.

