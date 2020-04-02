THUNDER BAY – “We have a coordinated community response and that helps us in this fight,” said Mayor Bill Mauro.

“When the global pandemic recedes, any success we have had on containing the impact of COVID-19 on Thunder Bay will depend on each of us. We need people to stay in their own communities – in their own homes. That’s what will prevent the spread of the virus. Stay home. Stay healthy, Thunder Bay.”

Amid rising concern about COVID-19 in Thunder Bay District, the Municipal Emergency Control Group (MECG) met today with various community partners as part of its ongoing management of the COVID-19 situation.

Mayor Mauro told the MECG he wrote March 30 to the Mayors within Northwestern Ontario to ask them to work with their district hospitals and health officials to support local capacity to assist the critically ill and to avoid a surge affecting Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and other services. The Mayor added that he also reached out to Minister of Health Christine Elliot’s Office to express his concerns about regional capacity and in particular what the demand could mean at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

“We need to continue to strategize with our Health Units, Hospitals and the Ministry of Health on the critical issue of regional capacity for assisting the critically ill.”

Those in attendance represented the City of Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay Police Service, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, Superior North EMS, tbaytel, Thunder Bay Airport, Synergy North, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, Thunder Bay District Health Unit, Lakehead Public Schools, the Catholic District School Board, Aurora Borealis Catholic District School Board, Confederation College and Lakehead University.

“As we see increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay area, it is very important that we all are taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the virus in the community,” said Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health. “This includes staying home and leaving only for essential trips, staying home when sick, frequent hand washing, maintaining a two-metre distance from other people and other measures. These are uncertain times. Working together as community partners and as community members, we can make a difference. “

The MECG is holding weekly meetings.

