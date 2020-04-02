THUNDER BAY – A man was rescued yesterday by Thunder Bay Fire Rescue from the break wall in the harbour.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was able to launch their airboat from the marina and travel to caller. Once the crew was there they located an individual who had been out for an estimated 12 hours.

The individual was poorly dressed for the conditions of Lake Superior and was extremely cold. The fire crew then delivered the person back to the Marina and into the warm and welcoming hands of the Thunder Bay Paramedics.

Note to citizens of Thunder Bay, it is an offence to be out on the Ice in the Thunder Bay Harbour, it is not wise to be out on the ice of Lake Superior without proper clothing.

It is not wise or legal to be out in the harbor at this time of year, with the Ice breaker weakening the ice and the spring thaw now in progress.