KENORA – WEATHER – A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Kenora region. Environment Canada says that a slow-moving cold front will bring a wintry mix of rain and snow today. In the transition zone between the rain and snow, freezing rain is expected to develop this evening. This freezing rain is likely to last for several hours before changing to snow overnight or early Friday morning.

Ice accretion or build-up is most likely on elevated surfaces however highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may also become icy and slippery.

5:17 AM EDT Thursday 02 April 2020

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.