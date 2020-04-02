THUNDER BAY – Silver City will remain closed for now. Cineplex Inc. (“Cineplex”) today provided an update on its response to the continuing effects of COVID-19 across Canada.

On March 16, 2020, Cineplex announced that it would be temporarily closing its network of theatres and location-based entertainment venues across Canada until April 2, 2020. In response to applicable government directives and the latest guidance from Canadian public health authorities pertaining to COVID-19, Cineplex confirms that the closure of its network of theatres and location-based entertainment venues across Canada will remain in effect beyond April 2, 2020.

The re-opening of locations will be reassessed as further guidance is provided by Canadian public health authorities and applicable government authorities.



