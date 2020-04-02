ATIKOKAN – The Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called upon to investigate an accusation that stolen property was being sold using a local Atikokan Facebook page.

Officers conducted an investigation and executed a search warrant at an Atikokan residence with the assistance of the Northwest Region Emergency Response Team (ERT). The subsequent investigation lead to the recovery of stolen property.

Cassie CLARK (28) of Atikokan is charged criminally with

2 counts of trafficking in stolen goods under $5000.00; and

1 count of public mischief – which is misleading police in the course of an investigation.

The accused will appear in Atikokan Provincial Court on June 17, 2020, at 10:00 am to answer to the charges. None of the charges have been proven in court.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that would assist the police in this investigation, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.