Home Politics National Politics April 2, 2020 – Premier Ford Provides Update to Ontario PoliticsNational Politics April 2, 2020 – Premier Ford Provides Update to Ontario By James Murray - April 2, 2020 Queen’s Park – Premier Ford and members of the Ontario Cabinet daily update for April 2, 2020. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Minister Hajdu – Crisis is Presenting Opportunities to Find New and Permanent Solutions “This virus also doesn’t recognize status” – Smokey Thomas Unifor Pushes Federal Government for Swifter Financial Support for Workers and Employers Cineplex Extends COVID-19 Closure Under The Northern Sky ‘Time To Wear A Mask’ Touchless Transit Fares Working During COVID-19 Pandemic