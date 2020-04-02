THUNDER BAY – The City of Thunder Bay has issued an update on City Services including cancellations of recreation and cultural programing.

The Recreation & Culture’s spring program sessions scheduled to start March 30 – April 30 are cancelled, and credits are being applied to all program registrants.

Staff will be available by phone on Wednesday, April 8 to process credit card refunds if preferred instead of a credit. Call 625-2227 or 684-3323 or email communityservices@thunderbay.ca. Do not leave credit card information over voicemail or email – staff will get back to you. Refunds may take up to three to four weeks to process.

All City, School and Daycare Centre Playgrounds are Closed

Residents are reminded that as per the Ontario Government’s Emergency Declaration to stop the spread of COVID-19, all outdoor recreational amenities are closed indefinitely including playgrounds. This also includes playgrounds on school and daycare grounds.

Meals on Wheels Still Operating

Meals will continue to be delivered using a contactless delivery method. Procedures will be adjusted as necessary to ensure the safety of volunteers and clients in the community. To contact the Meals on Wheels Office, call: 625-3667, or the Program Manager at: 684-3048. For more information, visit: www.thunderbay.ca/mealsonwheels

Jasper Place is currently following the same recommendations and precautions that Pioneer Ridge is following. Contact Jasper Place Office 684-2990, or the Program Manager at 684-3048.

Child Care Centres Remain Closed

Woodcrest and Ogden Child Care Centres will remain closed until Monday, May 4 as per the Premier’s announcement of continued school closures. Grace Remus, Algoma, and Private Home Child Care Centres will remain closed until April 13th or until further notice based on Ministerial orders.

Gate Closures for North and South City Yards

Starting today, access through the automated gates at the Mountdale and Front Street Yard will be for employees only. Members of the public will not be permitted to enter these yards until further notice. Deliveries and mechanic service contractors have instructions on who to call.

Do Not Place Loose Garbage in Cans

The City of Thunder Bay would like to remind residents to protect their waste collectors during this time by bagging all waste and not placing it loosely in garbage containers or cans. This will help to protect the health and safety of our waste collection crews and the general public.

UPDATED: Make an Appointment for Important Business with the City by Phone

City services information and appointment bookings:

Animal Services: 684-2156

City Hall Services (Office of the City Clerk, Commissioners of Oath, Marriage License, Lottery License): 625-2230

Parking Authority: 625-2370

Mountainview Cemetery: 625-3014

Building Services: 625-2578 or 625-2725, or email pkok@thunderbay.ca

Planning Services: 625-2542 or 625-2531, or email lmceachern@thunderbay.ca

Licensing & Enforcement: 621-4082, or email seanherman@thunderbay.ca

Realty Services: 625-2991, or email jdepeuter@thunderbay.ca

Driveway Permits, Heavy/Oversized Load Applications, Sewer and Water Connections/Disconnections, Contract Books for Capital Projects, Golf Services, Marina Contracts, Garbage Bag Tags, and General Engineering Inquiries: 625-2266

Decisions on programs and services are being made on a daily basis. For the most up-to-date list of service changes, and additional city service information lines, visit: www.thunderbay.ca/coronavirus

For public health information, visit: