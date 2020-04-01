THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police have two people in custody. The suspects were arrested following an incident in the 400 block of Simpson Street late Tuesday night.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to Simpson Street following reports of a weapons call at about 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31.

On arriving, officers learned the reports were based on a break and enter that had recently occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Simpson Street. Two individuals were believed to be attempting to break into the apartment when confronted by the resident.

The suspects, a female, and male were known to the female victim of the attempted break-in. Police say during the confrontation the male, now identified as Cameron David ODEZE-BARRETT allegedly pulled out a firearm and threatened the woman.

Both suspects then fled to a residential address in the 400 block of Simpson Street.

Police contained a scene around the address in the 400 block of Simpson Street.

Just after 11 pm, a female suspect later identified as Holy Marie PETRY exited the residence and was arrested by police. Police learned the male suspect remained inside.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Emergency Task Unit entered the residence shortly after 2:30 am on Wednesday, April 1. As a result, officers located an arrested a male suspect.

Cameron David ODEZE-BARRETT, 19, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Using a Firearm while Attempting to Commit Offence

• Pointing a Firearm

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Breaking and Entering

Holy Marie PETRY, 32, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Using a Firearm while Attempting to Commit Offence

• Pointing a Firearm

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Breaking and Entering

Both appeared in bail court on Wednesday, April 1 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.