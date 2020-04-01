Message from Thunder Bay Chief of Police Sylvie Hauth:

Hello, I’m Sylvie Hauth, Chief of Police of the Thunder Bay Police Service

The COVID – 19 Pandemic has impacted every aspect of day to day life. It has touched all of us in the way we view public health and safety.

The members of the Thunder Bay Police Service have a very clear mission; to serve and protect all of the people here in the City of Thunder Bay and the municipality of Oliver Paipoonge. We will continue to provide critical and essential policing services to the community.

The Thunder Bay Police Service faces the same challenges as other front line emergency service providers in responding to the pandemic. Specifically, we have been taking every step possible to keep our members, sworn and civilian, safe given the very real risks associated with the COVID – 19 virus. We are actively working with the City of Thunder Bay and our other partners in the sharing of information and resources in response to a crisis that changes and evolves on a daily basis.

Now more than ever, we cannot do this alone. In addition to the very important steps you are taking to control the spread of COVID – 19 in the community such as physical distancing, staying home, and frequent hand washing, we all need to follow the orders and direction from our governments.

The Thunder Bay Police Service also needs your help. Police officers often cannot avoid coming into close contact with the public as they perform their duties. You can do your part in reducing non-emergency in-person contacts with our officers by utilizing our online reporting through our website at thunderbaypolice.ca or by calling our front desk at 684-1200. This can help to keep you and our members safe.

We will continue to respond to 911 emergencies. We will also continue to support the victims of crime. Maintaining our Uniform Patrol and conducting criminal investigations are top priorities.

I’d like to recognize the courage and dedication which the members of the Thunder Bay Police Service continue to show during this crisis. In these uncertain times, our sworn and civilian staff do what they do best: Putting the needs of the community first. On behalf of the members of the Thunder Bay Police Service, be safe and stand strong with us.