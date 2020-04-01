KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada says that a strong low-pressure system is forecast to track northward out of the Dakotas on Thursday. The track of this low is uncertain at this time, however, it does have the potential to spread heavy wet snow over portions of Northwestern and Far Northwestern Ontario, along the Ontario-Manitoba border.

The storm will cut a wide swath across the western parts of Northwestern Ontario including Sandy Lake, Pikangikum and Red Lake.

The weather service has issued a Special Weather Statement.

3:53 PM EDT Wednesday 01 April 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

A wintry mix of snow and rain will hit the region from Thursday into Friday.

Current indications are that precipitation will begin near Lake of the Woods overnight Thursday as a mix of rain and snow. The wintry mix will spread north and eastward on Thursday, with areas along the Ontario-Manitoba border most likely to receive snow and areas farther east more likely to receive rain. Snowfall amounts 5 cm are likely along the Ontario-Manitoba border by Friday morning, with an additional 5 to 10 cm possible on Friday.

Periods of freezing rain will begin near Lake of the Woods Thursday evening along the transition zone between rain and snow and will progress eastward toward Atikokan through Friday. Nothing more than a light glaze of freezing rain is expected at this time.