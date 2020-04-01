“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our national and global economies, creating jobs and helping local communities and families thrive. When they succeed, we all succeed. We are taking immediate steps to help our small business customers who are most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to help them navigate these challenging times,” said Dan Schulman, President, and CEO, PayPal. “This is just the beginning. We all need to step up to support our small businesses. We are actively working with governments and private sector partners to help support businesses in this time of need.”

PayPal’s efforts to assist its business customers impacted by the coronavirus include: