WINNIPEG – WEATHER – This is not an April Fools gag. Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for all of southern Manitoba. As well right up the provincial boundary with Saskatchewan, there are weather warnings in effect.

The weather system, a strong low-pressure system is tracking into Manitoba and is likely to bring wet weather conditions into parts of Northwestern Ontario heading into the weekend. The forecast for Kenora is calling, on Thursday, for a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers early in the morning. The periods of rain or snow beginning in the morning. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning.

Environment Canada says that “the track of this low is uncertain at this time, however, it does have the potential to spread heavy snow over portions of southern and central Manitoba.

“Current indications are that snow will spread into southern Manitoba Thursday morning, working its way north throughout the day. It should end Thursday night in the south and on Friday in central Manitoba.”

A mixture of rain and snow could also occur in more eastern locales, again depending on the track of the system and how long the mild airmass remains in place.