THUNDER BAY – April 1, 2020 marks the first day of the 2020 WildFire season in Ontario.
April 1, 2020
Time of Report – 15:45
Northwest Region
- There were no new fires discovered by early-afternoon on April 1.
- There are no active fires in the Northwest.
- For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.
Report forest fires
Today marks the first day of the 2020 fire season. Although some areas of the province are still snow-covered, it’s important to know how to report a forest fire should you come across one.
When you discover a forest fire, make sure you take down the following details:
- Location of the fire
- An estimate of the flame height
- What is burning
- An estimate of the size of the fire
Remember, please dial 310-FIRE (3473) to report a forest fire.