THUNDER BAY – April 1, 2020 marks the first day of the 2020 WildFire season in Ontario.

April 1, 2020

Time of Report – 15:45

Northwest Region

There were no new fires discovered by early-afternoon on April 1.

There are no active fires in the Northwest.

For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Report forest fires

Today marks the first day of the 2020 fire season. Although some areas of the province are still snow-covered, it’s important to know how to report a forest fire should you come across one.

When you discover a forest fire, make sure you take down the following details:

Location of the fire

An estimate of the flame height

What is burning

An estimate of the size of the fire

Remember, please dial 310-FIRE (3473) to report a forest fire.