THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Transit is going to continue running during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, city buses are going to run on a Sunday schedule.

That means service from 06:00 am until 11:00 pm. Buses will run less frequently on the 45 minute schedule.

Transit has been free, and the passengers have been loading from the back of the bus which reduces the contact between the driver and passengers.

Ridership is down significantly. Likely partly because both Lakehead University and Confederation College are closed. City officials have asked that riders please consider the use of transit for vital issues, not just for riding.

NetNewsLedger has been told by several transit drivers that they have seen increased incidents of people drinking, as well as people falling asleep on the buses.