THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service requests help from the public in locating missing person Gary MATTHEWS, aged 36.

Gary was last seen in the 100 block of Lake Street at about noon on Friday, March 27. It is not known what direction he may have been traveling.

Gary is described as an Indigenous man with a medium complexion, standing about 5’6” tall with a medium build. He has long black hair, usually in a ponytail, and brown eyes.

No clothing descriptors are available.

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.