THUNDER BAY – There are more details on the case of COVID-19 in Nipigon that NetNewsLedger reported last night.

Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting that an individual residing in Nipigon is the fourth confirmed COVID-19 case in the TBDHU region. The case is related to travel to Eastern Canada and is not related to any previously reported cases.

The individual and several close contacts were self-isolating at home since their return to Nipigon. The individual was tested at the COVID-19 Assessment Center operated by the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. The result came through late afternoon on March 30 and a public health investigation and follow-up began immediately on receipt of the positive result. The individual and close contacts will remain in isolation and will be monitored by TBDHU until fully resolved and cleared by public health.

The public health investigation is still ongoing. More information will be provided publically if indicated by the investigation. At this time, TBDHU is advising that the individual did travel on a domestic flight where transmission of the virus could have potentially occurred. The flight information is as follows:

March 19, 2020 – Porter Flight 222 – Rows 8 through 12

Departed from Halifax, Nova Scotia to Thunder Bay with stops in Ottawa and Toronto.

Passengers in the rows indicated, and flight crew, should self-monitor until April 2 and call TBDHU if they currently have or they develop systems such as cough, fever, and shortness of breath. Individuals, who do not have symptoms, need no further follow-up.

“This is a reminder that self-isolation is an important measure to reduce the risk of spread of the virus to others. Self-isolation is mandatory for travel from international destinations and is strongly recommended for individuals returning to Northwestern Ontario from travel in Canada” says Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health.

TBDHU would like to remind you of the measures you can take to protect yourselves and reduce the spread of the virus to others.

Wash your hands frequently for at least twenty seconds with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or into your arm, not your hand

Stay home if you are sick

Practice social (physical) distancing by avoiding close contact with other

This means staying at least 2 metres (6 feet) apart from others.

Clean and disinfect surfaces around you, especially high touch surfaces, for example phones and door

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit will not comment on specifics about individual cases. TBDHU works closely with impacted individuals to identify close contacts that may require follow-up. We encourage others not to pursue or distribute information about confirmed cases.