COVID-19 – Ginoogaming First Nation Enacts Precautionary Measures

By
Peter Rasevych
-
Ginoogaming First Nation

GINOOGAMING FIRST NATION, LONGLAC ON, March 31, 2020: The Chief and Council of Ginoogaming First Nation today enacted additional precautionary measures in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Chief and Council are asking residents to stay indoors as the rest of Canada and Ontario are being asked to do, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

If you do go out, then please practice social distancing (stay 6 feet or 2 metres apart from other people).

1.     A CURFEW WILL BE IN EFFECT, TO PROTECT OUR COMMUNITY MEMBERS: CHILDREN, FAMILIES AND ELDERS – 11:00 PM TO 6:00 AM

–          Ginoogaming First Nation Chief and Council have implemented a curfew effective Monday March 30, 2020 commencing at 11:00 pm.

–          The curfew applies to all residents in Ginoogaming First Nation of all ages.

–          All community members will be required to stay in their homes between the hours of 11:00 pm nightly, and until 6:00 am the following morning.

–          To be clear: NO ONE should leave their residence during these hours.

–          The only exception will be to access urgent emergency medical aid during these hours.

–          We ask for residents to please abide by these procedures for the health and safety of all our community members.

–          To be clear: these measures are being implemented to keep our community members safe. We ask you all to consider our children, Elders, those that are most vulnerable, as well as people who have compromised immune systems and other serious health issues.

–          We must work together, as a community, to fight for our future and to protect the lives of the people whom we love.

2.     COMMUNITY ACCESS ROADS WILL BE MONITORED 24/7

–          The Ginoogaming First Nation Chief and Council have implemented a closure of our access roads into the community, with limited access.

–          Manned road barricades/ road blocks will be in place.

–          All persons wishing to enter the Ginoogaming First Nation community will be subject to screening, upon entry into the community.

–          The Ginoogaming First Nation Chief and Council are requesting our community members to limit the number of times that you will be exiting and entering the community.

–          We ask that you leave only for essential services, such as grocery and/or medical appointments.

–          We ask that only one person per family be permitted to exit the community at a time.

–          Deliveries that are determined to be essential services provided to the community (eg. Heating, electrical, propane) will be permitted entry into the community.

“Our Chief and Council are extremely concerned about the public health risk. We are asking all band members to help us prevent the introduction of the COVID-19 virus in our area by following the community guidelines until further notice, “ stated Chief Celia Echum.

Previous articleIs It a Good Idea to Take Out a Loan to Invest?
Peter Rasevych
Peter Rasevych is a Ginoogaming First Nation band member who also has family roots in Long Lake #58 First Nation, as well as Fort William First Nation. He is an avid trapper, fisherman, and hunter on his family’s traditional territory near Longlac, in northwestern Ontario. He is also a fully licensed children’s hockey, soccer, and lacrosse coach. He was born in Toronto, Ontario and was raised there as well as in Montreal, Quebec. As a youth, Peter attended high school in the Town of Pickering (near Toronto) as well as at Riverdale High School (in Montreal). He graduated from John Abbott College (a CEGEP in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec) with a DEC (Diploma D’Etudes Collegiales) in Social Sciences after studying there from 1989-91. He attained Honour Roll status for three of his four semesters there. He was then awarded with a Bachelor of Arts Degree (BA in English) from McGill University (Montreal) in 1994, after three years of study there. After travelling across Canada and living and working in the bush, he later attended Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, where he graduated with an Honours Bachelor of Arts (HBA in English) in 1998, as well as a Master’s Degree (MA in English) in 2001, where he completed a thesis which was published by the National Library of Canada. Peter’s research focus on traditional First Nations spiritual values, beliefs and culture led him to pursue a PhD in Natural Resources Management at Lakehead University from 2009-12. His research was centred on traditional Anishnawbe spiritual knowledge as it relates to the land, water, and animals. He has also worked for many years in First Nations community development, education, and human and social development at the local band office level on Ginoogaming First Nation, as well as at the tribal council level (Matawa First Nations), and also at the provincial territorial level (OSHKI, for Nishnawbe-Aski Nation). He has taught post-secondary courses for Confederation College (Negahneewin College) in Thunder Bay, in addition to instructing for courses at Lakehead University (Indigenous Learning, English, and Social Work). In addition to articles, his writing interests include research reports, essays, and creative outlets such as short stories, poetry, songs, and short novels. His interests include traditional Anishnawbe spirituality, and camping/living out in the bush as he has done with family since the age of 4.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR