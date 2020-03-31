GINOOGAMING FIRST NATION, LONGLAC ON, March 31, 2020: The Chief and Council of Ginoogaming First Nation today enacted additional precautionary measures in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Chief and Council are asking residents to stay indoors as the rest of Canada and Ontario are being asked to do, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

If you do go out, then please practice social distancing (stay 6 feet or 2 metres apart from other people).

1. A CURFEW WILL BE IN EFFECT, TO PROTECT OUR COMMUNITY MEMBERS: CHILDREN, FAMILIES AND ELDERS – 11:00 PM TO 6:00 AM

– Ginoogaming First Nation Chief and Council have implemented a curfew effective Monday March 30, 2020 commencing at 11:00 pm.

– The curfew applies to all residents in Ginoogaming First Nation of all ages.

– All community members will be required to stay in their homes between the hours of 11:00 pm nightly, and until 6:00 am the following morning.

– To be clear: NO ONE should leave their residence during these hours.

– The only exception will be to access urgent emergency medical aid during these hours.

– We ask for residents to please abide by these procedures for the health and safety of all our community members.

– To be clear: these measures are being implemented to keep our community members safe. We ask you all to consider our children, Elders, those that are most vulnerable, as well as people who have compromised immune systems and other serious health issues.

– We must work together, as a community, to fight for our future and to protect the lives of the people whom we love.

2. COMMUNITY ACCESS ROADS WILL BE MONITORED 24/7

– The Ginoogaming First Nation Chief and Council have implemented a closure of our access roads into the community, with limited access.

– Manned road barricades/ road blocks will be in place.

– All persons wishing to enter the Ginoogaming First Nation community will be subject to screening, upon entry into the community.

– The Ginoogaming First Nation Chief and Council are requesting our community members to limit the number of times that you will be exiting and entering the community.

– We ask that you leave only for essential services, such as grocery and/or medical appointments.

– We ask that only one person per family be permitted to exit the community at a time.

– Deliveries that are determined to be essential services provided to the community (eg. Heating, electrical, propane) will be permitted entry into the community.

“Our Chief and Council are extremely concerned about the public health risk. We are asking all band members to help us prevent the introduction of the COVID-19 virus in our area by following the community guidelines until further notice, “ stated Chief Celia Echum.