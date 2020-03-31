If you have the slightest opportunity, you must afford such an incredibly positive and rewarding opportunity as a study in Canada! This trip will fundamentally change your life: you will get higher education in the specialty you want, and your environment will be filled with a lot of nice acquaintances! But the main thing is: if you wish, you will be able to stay in the beautiful country of maple syrup forever! In this article, you will learn about the main benefits of studying in Canada.

Affordable value

Canada is a highly developed country. And the cost of living there is much lower than, for example, in the neighboring US and even in some European countries! This is an important fact: you get an excellent education and spend much less than in other countries. It is about living expenses for housing and food, and about paying for the education itself.

No age restrictions

Going to study in Canada is realistically at any age: 17 years old, just after high school, 30 years old and even 50 years old!

At a minimum, you can study at a language school. And if you want to get a full-time education, improve your existing knowledge in the field or start from scratch – go to college or university. By the way, many students over the age of thirty come to study with their families. After all, if at least one parent is working or studying full time, the child can attend school for free!

Quality of education

Most Canadian educational institutions are state-owned, therefore subject to rigorous control over the content and quality of teaching. The strength of the Canadian education model is the close link between academic programs and practice. As Canada is one of the world leaders in high technology, aerospace, microelectronics, biotechnology, all these areas are taught at a very high level here. Engineering education, business and natural sciences programs also have a good reputation.

No difficulty with entry

You can become a Canadian student right after graduation. All in all, besides desire and finances, all you have to do is submit a document for complete secondary or higher education, the results of language tests and prove your financial ability! Even if you have poor English, that’s no problem! In this case, the schools offer a partial load: students actively learn the language and simultaneously study only 1-2 academic subjects until they reach the required language level. By the way, students can enter a Canadian college or university while studying in last year of school.

Opportunity to receive a scholarship or a discount

Foreign students who study well can receive a scholarship or a tuition discount of 50-70% of the cost of the entire course. And in every university, there are grant programs, the participant of which is quite real! It is important that scholarships can be awarded not only in the field of research but also for the completion of educational courses in any of the humanities, arts, commerce and business management, natural sciences and engineering.

Infrastructure and technical equipment of universities

Studying in Canada is enjoyable and convenient as the universities have excellent infrastructure and unique laboratory equipment to enable world-class research. Educational classrooms are equipped with the latest technology. And campuses are located in large areas, usually in green areas.

Practicality of colleges

Colleges of Canada study programs are developed in collaboration with employer companies and therefore offer specialties popular in the job market. For example, if you want to work as a writer, all you have to do is learn these steps of writing and be sure to do good while being exterminated. Thanks to this, students can complete paid internships. In addition, many colleges have agreements with universities and award diplomas to partner universities. This kind of higher education in Canada is becoming more common and popular with students who want to pay less. After all, the cost of studying in colleges is 1.5-2 times lower than in universities!

Fast adaptation

Students in Canada get comfortable in a matter of days and feel as good as possible. First, it is because the country is willing to welcome students from all over the world. Secondly, there are strong communities that are willing to help students. Support both mentally and physically (for example, in solving household issues).

Employment during training

Canadian law allows foreign students to work concurrently with their studies: 20 hours a week for a semester, though on the territory of the institution, but beyond. But during regular academic holidays (winter, spring and summer) you can work full time. In addition to gaining invaluable experience, part-time work helps to significantly reduce the cost of staying in the country. After all, even a lazy student can earn from 8 Canadian dollars an hour, and a diligent – 12-15.

Education is the first step to immigration

After graduation, foreign students can stay in Canada for 1-3 years (depending on how long they have been studying) to find a job. Those who have made the decision to move to this country apply for permanent residence: as practice shows, competent and initiative graduates are not denied. At the same time, half of the amount spent on higher education is returned. However, even if you do not receive a residence permit after graduation, you can apply for a work visa and continue to do so until you receive a permanent residence permit.

Conclusion:

In order to take the first step in achieving your dream, the important thing is simply not to be afraid. Studying in Canada is a great opportunity to develop and learn to live independently.

