Wading through the Chaff of Fake News

THUNDER BAY – During the COVID-19 pandemic, what is called “Fake News” can travel faster than the facts. It is important to get facts, as those facts are the base that you and your family are going to make important decisions.

This morning on social media, the “report” was that Shelter House was closing. That report like many “Fake News” reports has a nugget of fact in it.

However, the Shelter House is Not Closing

Shelter House reports: “We are giving take out meal service and food a d harm reduction supplies 24/7. SOS is not running and we are on a static bed list meaning no new people can come inside only those who have been staying there the last 4 nights when implementation started. We need to keep all staff and residents safe. Alternative sheltering will be provided.”

There are many homeless people who are sleeping outside. There are others bunked down at the Salvation Army on North Cumberland Street.

Those who are most vulnerable in our city, the homeless and the addicted are likely to be hit very hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. The last thing they need is “Fake News” that many won’t be able to verify if they hear it.