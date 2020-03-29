THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Heavy snow is in the forecast for the Superior West region. Thunder Bay is not under a weather advisory at this time (09:38 EDT on March 29, 2020). The forecast for Thunder Bay is calling for periods of rain or wet snow today. Winds will be northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Sunday’s high is forecast for plus 5. For tonight expect periods of rain ending late this evening then partly cloudy skies. Winds will be north 20 km/h gusting to 40. The overnight low will be minus 3. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Depending on the amounts of rain, there could according to the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority the risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

For the areas under this Special Weather Statement, Environment Canada says to expect heavy wet snow today. A mix of rain and heavy wet snow will continue this morning. Total snowfall amounts near 5 cm are possible by the time the precipitation changes over to just rain later this afternoon.

Untreated surfaces may become slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Special Weather Statement for Superior North

Special weather statement in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

White River – Dubreuilville

Heavy wet snow expected today through Monday morning.

A strong low-pressure system will bring snow, heavy at times, to the area this morning. The snow will continue Sunday night before gradually tapering off on Monday. Highly localized total snowfall amounts up to 15 cm are possible by Monday morning.