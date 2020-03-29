THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay has a third confirmed case of COVID-19 virus. The case is not unexpected however as it is the spouse of the individual confirmed earlier as having the virus. Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), confirmed the third case of COVID-19 in the TBDHU region.

“This was not unexpected. This person is the spouse of the first case that was reported on Friday and was considered a probable case at that time.” said Dr. DeMille. The couple was tested at the same time at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre operated by the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, and the second set of results was received late on Saturday.

The couple remain in isolation. TBDHU will continue to monitor and follow up with them until they are fully resolved.

As we begin to see increasing numbers of cases of COVID-19 in this area, TBDHU would like to remind you of the measures you can take to protect yourselves and reduce the spread of the virus to others.

Wash your hands frequently for at least twenty seconds with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or into your arm, not your hand

Stay home if you are sick

Practice social (physical) distancing by avoiding close contact with other

This means staying at least 2 meters (6 feet) apart from others.

Clean and disinfect surfaces around you, especially high touch surfaces, for example, phones and doorknobs.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use you need to seek further care.

If individuals in self-isolation develop symptoms, they should contact the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at (807) 625-5900 or toll-free: 1-888-294-6630.