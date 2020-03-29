THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping to locate missing person Gary YOUMANS, 46 yrs of age.

Gary YOUMANS was believed to be heading to Winnipeg, MB and was last seen on Friday, March 27th, 2020.

He may be driving a 2012 Chevrolet Orlando, grey in colour with Ontario licence # CJWR 186.

Gary YOUMANS is described as a Caucasian male, fair complexion, approximately 6′ 1″, 288 lbs, brown hair (buzz cut) and green eyes. A photo is not available at this time.

Gary YOUMANS may be wearing a black jacket, grey jogging pants and orange, and black shoes.

Anyone with information which may help locate Gary YOUMANS is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.