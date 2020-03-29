TORONTO – Frontline workers are at risk to COVID-19, Earlier today, Toronto Fire Services were notified that six members are now confirmed to have COVID-19. The six individuals are at home in self-isolation and being monitored by Toronto Public Health.

Statement from Acting Toronto Fire Chief Jim Kay on Toronto Fire Services COVID-19 cases

“Toronto Public Health is investigating these new cases and identifying close contacts of those that have tested positive. I am grateful for Toronto Public Health’s fast action and Toronto Fire Services and I are helping in every way we can. As the Medical Officer of Health has said many times, our emergency responders are vulnerable to this virus because the nature of our work can expose us to infectious diseases, including COVID-19. We were prepared for this eventuality.

“There is no impact to our ability to respond to emergencies. We continue to take every precaution when responding to calls. All frontline staff are highly trained and equipped with the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“I would also like to thank the Toronto Professional Firefighters Association for the support and assistance they are providing in these unprecedented times.

“The health of the dedicated men and women working for Toronto Fire Services is a priority and we continue to work with Toronto Public Health to make the safest decisions for our staff and the wider community.”