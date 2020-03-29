OTTAWA – NEWS – Prime Minister Trudeau addressed Canadians today as part of his continuing efforts to ensure people are up-to-date.

The Prime Minister says, “During the global COVID-19 outbreak, the Government of Canada is working hard to help Canadians, including our youth and seniors. Over the last week alone, we have announced major new supports for families, for workers, and for businesses. But even with this extra help, people are facing a tough situation. And, for people who were already struggling, it’s even harder now.”

“While the COVID-19 pandemic affects all Canadians, some people and communities are more at risk to its impacts. That is why it is important to keep connected and make sure that everyone feels safe and supported in this uncertain time. Today’s announcement is about helping our most vulnerable Canadians and ensuring our community organizations have what they need to deliver critical services to those most at risk.”

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced measures to support vulnerable Canadians to help cope with the health, social, and economic impacts of the COVID‑19 pandemic.

These measures will help provide young people with mental health supports and Canadian seniors with practical services. They will also help ensure some of the most vulnerable Canadians have a safe place to turn and a roof over their heads. The Government of Canada will: