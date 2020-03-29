Joe Diffie a Grammy award winner, as well as a longtime member of the Grand Ole Opry, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, as a result of complications from coronavirus. Diffie was 61-years-old.

A representative for Diffie confirmed his death in a news release. The “Pickup Man” and “John Deere Green” singer

A representative for Joe Diffie had announced March 27, 2020, *Friday that Diffie had tested positive for COVID-19.

Diffie was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was a total fixture in the country music scene throughout the 1990s.

Joe Diffie had a consistent run of top country hits in the early 1990s. “Pickup Man” was among five chart-toppers he scored in the first half of the decade. His classic, ‘Cause and Effect’ hit song “Third Rock from the Sun” was and is a country classic.

He moved to Nashville in 1986, after losing his factory job in Oklahoma.

“When I got laid off, I was like, ‘Well, you know what, I think I’m just going to try it,’” Diffie told Bobby Bones in 2019. “I just loaded up everything I could get in this old beat-up car I had, and off I went.”